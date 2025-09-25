PM Barzani Hails Oil Export Agreement as ‘Historic Day’ for Kurdistan Region

“With this step, oil from Kurdistan Region’s fields will again enter the global market,” the Prime Minister noted.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday welcomed the signing of a tripartite agreement to resume oil exports from the Region, describing it as the product of months of determined effort and a major achievement for the Kurdish people.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Prime Minister Barzani said the deal between the Kurdistan Region, international oil companies, Iraq’s Federal Ministry of Oil, and the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.”

“With this step, oil from Kurdistan Region’s fields will again enter the global market,” the Prime Minister noted, commending “everyone, especially the resilient people of Kurdistan, for overcoming a major obstacle to securing their legitimate financial rights on this historic day.”

"With renewed exports, we are determined to implement all constitutional rights of Kurdistan," he added.

The breakthrough comes after months of complex negotiations following the halt of Kurdistan Region oil exports in March 2023, when an international arbitration ruling required Baghdad’s approval for shipments through Turkey’s Ceyhan port. The suspension cut off a vital revenue source for both Erbil and Baghdad, exacerbating fiscal pressures and undermining Iraq’s role in global energy markets.

The new agreement, announced earlier by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani, will allow crude oil from the Kurdistan Region to flow once again through the Iraq–Türkiye pipeline under federal oversight.

Analysts say the deal not only provides fiscal relief for both the Kurdistan Region and the federal government but also strengthens Iraq’s position as a reliable oil supplier. By reopening the Region’s export routes, it is also expected to restore investor confidence and create momentum for broader economic cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad.

For Prime Minister Barzani, the agreement marks both a political and economic milestone. His emphasis on collaboration highlights the balancing act that brought together regional authorities, federal institutions, and international partners after more than a year of stalled exports.