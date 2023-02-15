PM Barzani, UAE interior minister discuss deepening cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prim Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday discussed strengthening the cooperation between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Gulf country’s minister of interior, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Barzani and the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan met on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) read.

The two officials discussed bolstering “opportunities for cooperation in all sectors,” the statement added.

"We reviewed several joint KRI-UAE projects underway and agreed on more partnerships this year," Barzani said in a tweet following the meeting.

I was pleased to see HH Sheikh @SaifBZayed during #WGS23. We reviewed several joint KRI-UAE projects underway and agreed on more partnerships this year. pic.twitter.com/rN1fWw57fL — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 15, 2023

Arriving in Dubai on Sunday, the prime minister has so far held several top meetings with the country’s officials, including the President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed and his Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

He met with the rulers of Ras al Khaimah and Fujairah as well in the Gulf country, where they spoke about bilateral relations.

The possibility of launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi as well as opening the Georgian Consulate General in Erbil were discussed in a meeting between Barzani and the Caucasian premiere on Monday.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event, in which today’s pressing issues regarding governance are discussed in presence of numerous presidents, government officials, and business leaders around the globe.