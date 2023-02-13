PM Barzani, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, address strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday met with Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in Dubai, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Strengthening bilateral relations between both countries and the latest developments in Iraq and the region in general were discussed in the meeting, the statement added.

The Crown Prince expressed his gratitude for the Kurdistan Region friendship and his hope to deepen their relationship at all levels, per the statement.

PM Barzani discussed the common values between the Kurdistan Region and the UAE and expressed the Region’s support for continued coordination on construction and reconstruction projects.

I’m happy to see my friend HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi during the margins of #WGS23.



I look forward to welcoming His Highness to the Kurdistan Region to reciprocate his warm hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah -mb. pic.twitter.com/tCeiliu8tv — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) February 13, 2023

Also, today, PM Barzani conveyed the Kurdistan Region’s ambitions for regional food security, among other matters to the UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed (MbZ), describing them as “aligned” with those of the Gulf country.

PM Barzani on Sunday arrived in Dubai and was received by an UAE official at the airport.

The main points of discussion at this year’s summit are current crises around the world, especially the energy crisis that has engulfed Europe.

In his meeting with UAE’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday, PM Barzani expressed gratitude for the Gulf country’s ongoing support for the Kurdish government’s reform program.

