PM Barzani discusses prospect of opening Georgian consulate, Erbil-Tbilisi direct flight with Caucasian premier

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday discussed the possibility of opening a Georgian Consulate General in Iraq's Kurdish region as well as launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi with the Caucasian premier, according to a government statement.

Barzani met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the two premiers are attending the high-profile event, focusing on the current and future challenges of governance.

The two officials “discussed the possibility of opening Georgian Consulate General in Kurdistan Region as well as launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi,” according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani and Garibashvili stressed strengthening the cooperation between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the Caucasian country in matters of mutual interest, the statement added.

#VIDEO Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Georgian premier, Irakli Garibashvili, on the sidelines of the #WGS2023 in Dubai early Monday. pic.twitter.com/oRQI5k5s3p — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) February 13, 2023

The Kurdish premier on Sunday arrived in Dubai, where he began his meeting with the ruler of the emirate as well as vice president and the UAE prime minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Other senior UAE officials attended the meeting as well

Titled “The Way Forward: Accelerating Government Impact”, Barzani is set to deliver his speech at the conference’s Experience Exchange Forum on Monday afternoon.

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed are taking part in the conference among many other high-ranking officials and business leaders around the globe.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event.