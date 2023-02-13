Politics

PM Barzani discusses prospect of opening Georgian consulate, Erbil-Tbilisi direct flight with Caucasian premier

Barzani and Garibashvili stressed strengthening the cooperation between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the Caucasian country in matters of mutual interest, the statement added.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the UAE, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the UAE, Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan WGS2023 World Government Summit Krg UAE Dubai

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday discussed the possibility of opening a Georgian Consulate General in Iraq's Kurdish region as well as launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi with the Caucasian premier, according to a government statement.

Barzani met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the two premiers are attending the high-profile event, focusing on the current and future challenges of governance.

The two officials “discussed the possibility of opening Georgian Consulate General in Kurdistan Region as well as launching direct flights between Erbil and Tbilisi,” according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Barzani and Garibashvili stressed strengthening the cooperation between Iraq’s Kurdish region and the Caucasian country in matters of mutual interest, the statement added.

The Kurdish premier on Sunday arrived in Dubai, where he began his meeting with the ruler of the emirate as well as vice president and the UAE prime minister, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Other senior UAE officials attended the meeting as well

Titled “The Way Forward: Accelerating Government Impact”, Barzani is set to deliver his speech at the conference’s Experience Exchange Forum on Monday afternoon.

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed are taking part in the conference among many other high-ranking officials and business leaders around the globe.

It is the second year in a row that Barzani is attending the high-profile event.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shaking hands with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) during his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on the sidelines of the Dubai-based World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Feb. 13, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive