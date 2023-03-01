PM Barzani welcomes the Kurdistan Parliament's passage of labor bill

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani thanked the Kurdistan Region Parliament for unanimously passing the Labor Bill today and the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs for preparing and submitting the bill to the parliament, according to a readout.

The Labor bill protects the rights of workers in the Kurdistan Region in general, and the rights of women workers specifically, by eliminating all forms of forced and child labor practices, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

This law also provides health and safety protections for employee working conditions, while assisting employers find suitable workers, the readout added.

Protecting the rights of Kurdistan workers, especially those working in the private sector, is a fundamental part of the KRG’s ninth cabinet agenda.

PM Barzani reiterated his commitment to continually protect workers' rights and improve their working conditions, according to the readout.