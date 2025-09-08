President Masoud Barzani, Iraqi Politician Fakhri Karim Address Baghdad-Erbil Ties

Both Barzani and Karim underscored the importance of dialogue and coordination among political parties as a means to resolve lingering disputes and promote stability across the country.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Iraqi politician Fakhri Karim, head of the Mada Foundation for Media, in the Pirmam district of Erbil, Barzani Headquarters announced in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the overall political situation in Iraq, including the state of relations between the Iraqi Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Both Barzani and Karim underscored the importance of dialogue and coordination among political parties as a means to resolve lingering disputes and promote stability across the country.

Karim is one of Iraq’s most respected cultural and media figures. As the founder and chairman of the Al-Mada Foundation, he has long championed a free press, artistic development, and democratic values in Iraq and the broader Arab world. His leadership in promoting independent journalism has established him as a prominent voice in Iraqi public life.

In May, the Arab Media Summit, held annually in Dubai, selected Karim for his personal achievements and as a symbolic acknowledgment of Iraq’s enduring contribution to Arab intellectual and media circles, despite years of conflict and political turbulence.

Both President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated him on his selection.