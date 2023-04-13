Politics

Prime Minister Barzani urges governors to provide aid to flood-affected individuals

Several areas in the Kurdistan Region have experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flooding over the last few days.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Kurdistan Region Flooding Water Crisis Climate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Thursday, April 13, 2023, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in a phone call urged the governors of Erbil, Sulaimania, Duhok, and Halabja to provide assistance to citizens affected by the recent floods.

The Kurdistan Region over the past few days has experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and flooding, prompting PM Masrour Barzani to check on the situation and instructing the governors to utilize all available resources to aid those impacted.

The Prime Minister also thanked the governors for preparing and taking measures to mitigate the negative impact of the flooding throughout the Region.

Local authorities reported on Wednesday that extreme weather patterns in the Duhok province caused severe flooding, resulting in the destruction of at least 300 homes and several vehicles.

Additionally, several resorts in Akre and the surrounding areas suffered losses in the thousands of dollars due to the floods.

The Erbil governorate on Wednesday warned citizens to avoid areas near the Great Zab River, due to increased risk of floods.

