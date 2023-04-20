Turkish forces continue to shell SDF positions near Ain Issa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish-backed forces continue to attack Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions near Saida village and the international M4 road in Ain Issa, north of Raqqah, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

Since April 16, there has been an increase in shelling between Kurdish-backed and Turkish-backed forces, after four Turkish soldiers were injured by artillery fire in Azaz, in northern Syria.

In response, Turkish-backed forces shelled villages held by Syrian government and Kurdish forces in northern Aleppo, killing two Kurdish fighters.

On Wednesday, shelling and gunfire also erupted between Syrian government forces and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) on the frontline in al-Bab.

After Turkey attacked and took Serekaniye and Tal Abyad from Kurdish-led forces in Oct. 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara.

Despite the ceasefires, occasional shelling and clashes erupt between Turkish-backed and Kurdish-backed SDF forces on the frontlines in northern Aleppo, Manbij and other areas.

Moreover, Turkey has stepped up drone attacks on SDF and local administration officials.