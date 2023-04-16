Two Kurdish fighters killed by Turkish shelling in northern Aleppo: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two members of Kurdish forces were killed on Saturday evening by Turkish-backed forces in northern Aleppo, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports on Sunday.

Turkish-backed forces targeted positions of Kurdish and Syrian government forces in northern Aleppo in Maranaz and Al-Malikiyah villages in Sharan district, and Oqaybah and Abin in Shirawa district in Afrin countryside in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

The Kurdish Afrin Liberation Forces (HRE) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that two of their fighters were killed.

Moreover, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said its forces responded to an attack in which four Turkish soldiers were injured by artillery shelling from Kurdish forces in Syria.

Syrian Kurdish forces have a presence near Tal Rifaat, as do pro-Syrian government forces and Iranian-backed forces.

The area experiences frequent artillery shelling between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish forces.

Villages in northern Aleppo host a large number of civilians displaced from Afrin, a northwestern Syrian Kurdish region Turkey and its proxy Syrian militants invaded in 2018.

Turkey has also regularly targeted Kurdish forces with drone strikes.

On April 14, a member of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) Baran Nusaybin was killed in a drone strike in Qamishlo.