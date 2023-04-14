Security

SDF commander killed in Turkish drone attack: SOHR

He was reportedly traveling near the Nusaybin border-crossing with Turkey in Qamishlo in the Hasakah province.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The vehicle targeted by the Turkish drone attack (Photo: SOHR)
The vehicle targeted by the Turkish drone attack (Photo: SOHR)
Syria Qamishlo drone attacks in Syria Turkish drones

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces was killed in an attack by a Turkish drone in the early hours of Friday morning, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports

He was reportedly traveling near the Nusaybin border-crossing with Turkey in Qamishlo in the Hasakah province. Another person, who was escorting the commander, was injured and taken to a hospital.

So far, the SDF has not confirmed the death of its commander. Also, SOHR has not identified the name of the killed commander.

This comes a week after the leader of Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, survived a Turkish drone attack in the perimeter of Sulaimani International Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

SOHR also said this is the first drone attack since February 22, when a Turkish drone killed a civilian and injured a commander of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) on the road between Al-Qamishli and Al-Qahtaniyah.

SOHR reports that Turkey has carried out a total of 11 drone attacks in northeast Syria in 2023.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive