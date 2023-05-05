UKH held expo for UKH students and alumni

Life style

Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH) on Thursday held an event for students and alumni to promote their businesses (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH) on Thursday held an Expo 2023 event to promote successful businesses launched by students and alumni.

The purpose of the event is to showcase entrepreneurs and expand their networking opportunities with public officials, diplomats, media outlets, and the public.

“By bringing together students and alumni , who have established their own businesses, with corporate executives, government officials, and the diplomatic community,” we aim to encourage greater lines of communication and relationships to support our young entrepreneurs, said Karokh Nuraddin, the UKH’s Director of Media Public Relations and Communications.

In its second year, the exhibition included the participation of 45 businesses. This year, three businesses secured additional funding from international organizations. The Expo allows  startups and small businesses to seek potential funding sources.

The University of Kurdistan Hewlêr (UKH) on Thursday held an expo for students and alumni (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
Moreover, Nuraddin noted that three of the participants included Syrian refugees and IDPs owned companies.

“The UKH hosted this event at no cost to the participating companies to increase networking and collaborations.”

This year’s event was sponsored by the Hawax Corporation and 4Bridges Company.

The UKH on Thursday held an expo to support local alumni (Photo: Wladimir van Wilgenburg/Kurdistan 24).
