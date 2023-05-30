61 Syrian families depart the notorious al-Hol camp: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday that 61 families have left al-Hol camp and returned to their homes.

The families originated from various regions, including Raqqa, Manbij, and Maskana in the Aleppo countryside.

The evacuation process was initiated by the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES), with tribal mediation playing a crucial role.

The camp's administration began compiling a list of families to leave the camp approximately a week ago, specifically focusing on those originating from the city of Manbij, located in the eastern part of Aleppo.

The local authorities hope to evacuate all the Iraqis and Syrians residing in the camp.

The al-Hol camp is known for housing thousands of ISIS families, with the majority of being Iraqis and Syrians. It also includes foreign ISIS members.

The AANES and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have repeatedly called on foreign countries to repatriate their nationals.



Moreover, the Iraqi government has continued to repatriate Iraqis from the camp.