Elderly woman killed by stray bullets in Afrin

Due to the gunfire, she sustained heavy injuries and subsequently passed away at a local hospital.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Turkish-backed rebels in Afrin city (Photo: Ömer Alven - AA)
Syria Afrin Turkey SNA

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A woman named Qadriye Ibrahim Ali (69) was killed on Friday by a stray bullet fired by a fighter near the base of Sultan Muhammad Al-Fatih in Afrin.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that she was killed near the Maarata Square in Afrin Al-Jadida neighbourhood in Afrin city. 

Due to the gunfire, she sustained heavy injuries and subsequently passed away at a local hospital.

On May 26, a number of civilians were injured by celebratory gunfire from Turkish-backed factions in areas under Turkish control, where they were celebrating the reelection of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In early 2018, Turkey and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) invaded Afrin as part of Operation Olive Branch, resulting in the displacement of thousands of Kurdish civilians.

Since then, several civilians have been killed by Turkish-backed factions.

Recently on March 20, 2023, during the celebration of Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, a Turkish-backed faction killed four members of a Kurdish family in the town of Jinderis, located in Afrin.

