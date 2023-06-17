Zakho launches its first-ever Kurdish clothing festival

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Zakho will host its inaugural Kurdish Clothes Festival at Pira Delal on upcoming Wednesday, showcasing a variety of costumes from participants representing the cities of Erbil, Duhok, Barzan, Zakho, Sirnak, Akre, and Amedi.

Dilxwaz Musa, the Cultural and Artistic Director of Zakho and one of the event’s organizers, expressed that the festival aims to preserve the diverse types of clothing, shawls, and hats, while promoting a culture where these garments are not limited to any particular social class.

Musa underlined that Zakho holds a significant historical connection to the craft of creating these clothes, with its roots dating back hundreds of years. Initially practiced by Jewish artisans, the tradition was later continued by Christians in the region. Nowadays, some residents of the area are still involved in this craft.

Moreover, he emphasized that one of its objectives is to showcase the “harmonious coexistence” between different religions and communities within the district, which have peacefully lived together as brothers and sisters for several years.

The festival, commencing at 6:30 p.m. this upcoming Wednesday at Pira Delal bridge, will feature presentations of various costumes and dresses by 20 young individuals. Additionally, the event will provide insights into the process of creating these garments.