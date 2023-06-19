Kurdistan Region elections should be held ‘as soon as possible’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday said the Kurdish region’s sixth parliamentary elections should be held “as soon as possible,” in his meeting with the Dutch envoy to Iraq.

Barzani received the Netherlands Ambassador to Iraq Hans Sandee and his accompanying delegation, including the European country’s envoy to the Kurdistan Region, where they discussed the latest political developments in Erbil and Baghdad as well as the bilateral ties between Erbil and The Hague, according to a statement from his office.

With regards to the outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and federal government, Barzani stressed the importance of implementing the constitution and the agreements between the two sides, adding Iraq’s stability and security depend on that factor, per the release.

The premier said the government will not allow the Kurdistan Region’s domestic situation be a victim of a “unconstitutional and irresponsible demands.”

Barzani reiterated the parliamentary election has to be held “as soon as possible,” according to the statement.

The Kurdistan Parliament extended its legislative term by a year in 2022 after the political parties could not reach an agreement on amending the election law.

Following a verdict by the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, it has remained unclear when and how the parliamentary elections will be held.

The Dutch envoy expressed his country’s readiness to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region in all sectors, and support the Kurdistan Region’s development and growth within a federal Iraq, according to the release.