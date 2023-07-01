EU spokesperson condemns burning of Quran in Sweden, attacks on diplomatic offices

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The EU spokesperson for Foreign affairs and Security Policy, Nabila Massral, in a statement on Saturday condemned the burning of a Quran by an Iraqi individual in Sweden and also condemned attacks against diplomatic representations in Iraq.

“The EU is following developments in Baghdad closely and calls for calm and restraint. We condemn attacks against diplomatic premises,” the EU spokesperson said.

“The EU joins the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its strong rejection of the burning of a Quran by an individual in Sweden. This act in no way reflects the opinions of the European Union.”

The statement added that the burning the “Quran or any other Holy Book is offensive, and disrespectful and a clear act of provocation. Manifestations of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in Europe.”

Moreover, the spokesperson said it was “even more deplorable that such an act was carried out on the important Muslim celebration of Eid al Adha.”

“The EU continues to stand up for freedom of religion or belief and freedom of expression, abroad and at home,” the statement underlined.

For the second time, on Friday, thousands of fervent supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr took to the streets across various cities in Iraq, vehemently denouncing the recent act of Quran burning that occurred during a protest in Sweden earlier this week.

His supporters also burned Swedish flags alongside rainbow LGBTQ+ pride flags.

Furthermore, on Thursday, a group of protesters managed to momentarily breach the premises of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday condemned the burning of the Holy Quran, calling for respecting all religious texts and preventing the disruption of coexistence.