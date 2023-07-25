Politics

Turkish President Erdogan to visit Iraq

The Turkish President is scheduled to meet with the Iraqi Presidency, parliament, council of ministers and various political leaders.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani (right), walks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, March 21, 2023. (Photo: The Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani on Tuesday received Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Reza Gunay, according to the PM’s  Media Office.

Both sides discussed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's expected visit to Baghdad next week.

Erdogan will discuss the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the water crisis, and the export of Kurdistan Region oil through the Port of Ceyhan.

Moreover, al-Sudani and Gunay also addressed the holding of a joint economic forum between the two countries in Basra and Turkey's participation in the Iraqi development road project.

On March 21, the Iraqi Premier visited Turkey and met with the Turkish President in Ankara, where they discussed the water crisis.

