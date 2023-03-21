Iraqi Premier, Turkish President address water crisis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, on Tuesday met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, according to a statement from the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister.

Both officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties between both countries and the water crisis in Iraq as Erdogan agrees to double the release of the Tigris water for one month, the statement added.

The Iraqi Premier expressed his willingness to forge a real economic partnership with Turkey, and advance the dry canal project.

He also reiterated Iraq's firm stance in refusing the use of its territories to attack its neighboring countries, or any infringement on Iraqi sovereignty, according to the statement.

In return, Erdogan thanked Iraq's support of solidarity with the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed his country's respect for Iraq's sovereignty, and desire to advance joint action in the dry canal project.

He also said that the visit of Al-Sudani would be a good sign for the development of bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

As part of its 2023 infrastructure plan, OPEC producer, Iraq, will link its southern and northern regions through a massive dry canal project.

As a part of the project, a 1,200-km electric rail network as well as new motorways will be constructed from the Southern Faw Port, currently under construction, through central and the Kurdistan Region to Turkey.