470,000 Iraqi tourists have visited Turkey in 2023 thus far

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey's tourism sector has so far seen exceptional growth this year, with $21.7 billion in revenue in the first six months of 2023.

22.9 million tourists visited Turkey in the first half of 2023. This is an increase of 17.5 percent compared to last year's first six months, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey announced that tourists' daily expenditure has been increased from $62 to $100. However, it aims to increase it to $110 per day.

According to the Minister’s figures, 2.3 million Russians, 2.3 million Germans, 1.5 million British nationals, 1.3 million Bulgarians, and 1 million Iranians visited Turkey in the first six months of this year.

Moreover, 1.6 million people from 10 Arab countries visited Turkey in the first six months of 2023, spending more than $162 million a day. First among these Arab countries in tourists is Iraq, which has had 470,000 tourists visit Turkey thus far. Saudi Arabia came in second with 286,000 tourists, an increase of 134 percent compared to the first six months of last year. It was followed by Tunisia with 74,000.

Economists say this is due to the depreciation of the Turkish lira, which has lost more than 50 percent of its value in the past two years. This in turn has created a perception among tourists that Turkey is an affordable vacation resort.

Despite two interest rate hikes by Turkey’s central bank, it has not been able to prevent continued depreciation of its currency.