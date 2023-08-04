Kurdish artist Beytocan denies claims of his death

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Following the circulation of news regarding the passing of the renowned musician Beytocan, Beytocan in a video message to Kurdistan 24, refuted such claims.

"I am Beytocan, and as many of you are aware, today, on August 4th, there are once again talks about my demise. I am unaware of the sources behind these claims. Let me reiterate, barring my family, any statements about my demise are unequivocally false – they are nothing but falsehoods,” he said.

The artist Beytocan has been absent from the musical scene for a number of years due to health concerns.

Numerous times, there have been rumors surrounding his demise, all of which have been conclusively debunked.

Beytocan hails from the city of Silvan (known as Farqîn in Kurdish), situated in the Diyarbakır Province in southeastern Turkey – an area often referred to as Turkish or Northern Kurdistan by Kurds.

In 1986, he encountered a six-year prison sentence in Turkey for his performance in the Kurdish language during Newroz festivities. Following his release, he made a move to Europe and presently calls Sweden his home.