Security

Two SDF fighters killed by explosion in Raqqa: SOHR

The two SDF combatants were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) that suspected ISIS militants had planted on the road.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Two SDF fighters were killed in a suspected ISIS attack in Raqqa (Photo: SOHR)
Two SDF fighters were killed in a suspected ISIS attack in Raqqa (Photo: SOHR)
Syria raqqa ISIS cells northeast Syria SDF

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a report from the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed, and one was injured in Raqqa.

The two SDF combatants were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) that suspected ISIS militants had planted on the road.

SOHR has documented 103 attacks carried out by ISIS in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration since early 2023.

According to SOHR statistics, these ISIS attacks have resulted in 68 deaths.

Read More: Two SDF members killed by IED in Raqqa: SOHR

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians in northeast Syria.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive