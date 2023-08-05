Two SDF fighters killed by explosion in Raqqa: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a report from the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed, and one was injured in Raqqa.

The two SDF combatants were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) that suspected ISIS militants had planted on the road.

SOHR has documented 103 attacks carried out by ISIS in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration since early 2023.

According to SOHR statistics, these ISIS attacks have resulted in 68 deaths.

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017 with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians in northeast Syria.