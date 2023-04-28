Two SDF members killed by IED in Raqqa: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – According to a report of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and three others were injured on Thursday in Raqqa.

The SDF fighters were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) that ISIS militants had planted in their car. The explosion took place on the road between Hazima and Raqq

SOHR has documented 57 ISIS operations in northeast Syria since 2023, resulting in at least 39 fatalities.

Despite the SDF's liberation of Raqqa from ISIS in 2017, with the support of the US-led coalition, ISIS cells continue to carry out attacks on security forces and civilian institutions in the region.

The SDF arrested four ISIS operatives in Raqqa on April 14 and 15.

Moreover, the US-led coalition has continued to support anti-ISIS operations in Raqqa.