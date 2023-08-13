Suspected ISIS attack on Iranian shrine leaves four dead

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An armed militant assault occurred in southern Iran, targeting the Shah Cheragh Shrine, the nation's second-holiest Shia religious site. The attack resulted in the loss of four lives, as reported by the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Furthermore, the incident caused injuries to seven individuals during the evening assault.

The Tasnim agency detailed that multiple people were shot in the attack, which was committed by two assailants.

According to the Tehran Times, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last year in October, the Shah Cheragh Shrine fell victim to a similar assault by ISIS, leading to the untimely deaths of 13 individuals.

Iranian state media said two men involved in the attack were executed in July.

According to analysis by Aaron Y. Zelin, Richard Borow Fellow of The Washington Institute, ISIS has been actively plotting against Iran for years, justifying their attacks through “pure hatred” against Shia Muslims.