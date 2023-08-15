Outgoing US Consul General stresses KRG political unity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Tuesday held a farewell ceremony for outgoing United States Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. to mark the end of his duties.

The ceremony was attended by Kurdistan Region Vice President Mustafa Qadir Mustafa and a number of officials, diplomats, and representatives of countries in the Kurdistan Region.

At the ceremony, Fawzi Hariri, chief of staff of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, delivered a speech presenting the efforts and accomplishments of the US Consul General.

In his speech, Hariri referred to Irvin Hicks Jr. as a loyal friend of the Kurdish people, who "has always worked seriously to promote US relations with the Kurdistan Region and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani appreciates his efforts.”

Meanwhile, the US Consul General expressed his gratitude for the support of President Nechirvan Barzani, and he also thanked the Kurdistan Region Presidency for organizing the ceremony.

Hicks Jr. added that he considers himself a loyal friend of the Kurdistan Region.

Lastly, the consul general also stressed the importance of unity among the Kurdistan Regional Government's political parties.

Consul General Irvin Hicks Jr. became the head of the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil in Aug. 2022.

Prior to this, he held various significant roles, including being a Senior Advisor to the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, leading negotiations with the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ Office of Security Negotiations and Agreements, serving as a Foreign Policy Advisor for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa stationed in Djibouti, and holding positions as Charge’ and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Mission in Mauritania.