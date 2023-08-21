Security

Two artillery shells struck village near Amedi

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Sunday evening, two artillery shells hit the village of Guherze in the Deraluk subdistrict, located near the northern region of Amadiya (Amedi) within the Kurdistan Region.

According to a local Kurdistan 24 correspondent the source of the artillery fire remains unknown.

Similar incidents of this nature have occurred in the past within the village of Guherze.

The repeated occurrences of artillery barrages and bombings in the region have instilled fear and unease among the local inhabitants. This situation jeopardizes their lives and the pursuits they have in that vicinity.

The border areas in the Duhok province regularly see clashes between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkish forces, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement.

Turkey and PKK have engaged in a bloody war since the mid-1980s. Most of the recent conflict has been fought inside the Kurdistan Region’s border regions, leaving hundreds of civilians displaced, dead or injured.

Kurdish officials have previously called on both sides on several occasions to take their fight away from the populated areas, as hundreds of villagers have been displaced by the conflict.

