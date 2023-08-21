Netherlands and Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine: Dutch PM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A day after his visit to Sweden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands and Denmark to discuss the delivery of F-16 fighter jets and continued military assistance to Ukraine.

In May, the Netherlands announced that it would train Ukrainian military personnel for the deployment of F-16 aircraft after the US gave a green light.

Today, we took another step to strengthen Ukraine's air shield. F-16s.



These jets will be used to keep Russian terrorists away from Ukrainian cities and towns.@MinPres Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine once our pilots and… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023

“Mark Rutte and I reached an agreement on the number of F-16s to be transferred to Ukraine once our pilots and engineers have completed their training. 42 jets. And this is just the beginning,” Zelensky posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Monday he also posted on X that “F-16s will instill fresh confidence and motivation in both warriors and ordinary citizens. They will produce fresh results for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.”

In May the Netherlands announced that it would train Ukrainian military personnel for the deployment of F-16 aircraft. Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer those F-16s to Ukraine as soon as the necessary conditions have been met. We are… pic.twitter.com/2XeBlCFJR9 — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) August 20, 2023

The Dutch PM Mark Rutte on Sunday announced that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to transfer those F-16s to Ukraine as soon as the necessary conditions have been met.

“We are working in close cooperation with the US and our other international partners,” he posted on X.

“This is a next step in our support for Ukraine. A long-term step, which sends a clear signal: that we will continue supporting Ukraine. With whatever it takes, for as long as it takes: military support, humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.”

The Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren underlined on X that the “message towards Russia is clear: Ukraine will not give up, and neither will we.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also met with Commander of the Royal Netherlands Air Force Lieutenant General André Steur, who briefed him on F-16 Operations. “My thoughts are with the Ukrainian People, in admiration of their Resilience and Bravery,” Lieutenant General André Steur stated on X.

Very productive, focused, and concrete talks with @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen.



Our pilots and engineers have already began their training in Denmark.



Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s. We are working on the speed of preparations.



During the talks we also discussed… pic.twitter.com/WyPVZ5meLj — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 20, 2023

After his visit to the Netherlands, Zelenksy also visited Denmark, and met with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

“Our pilots and engineers have already began their training in Denmark. Denmark will provide Ukraine with 19 F-16s. We are working on the speed of preparations,” Zelenksy posted on X.

In a joint statement, the Netherlands, and Denmark said that they have agreed "to transfer F-16 aircrafts to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force in close cooperation with the U.S. and other partners, when the conditions for such a transfer are met."

"Conditions include, but are not limited to, successfully selected, tested and trained Ukrainian F-16 personnel as well as necessary authorizations, infrastructure and logistics," the statement read.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an attempt to capture Kyiv. Although this was unsuccessful, Russia managed to occupy significant stretches of land.

Presently, Ukrainian forces, supported by Western nations, are engaged in operations to regain control over these territories.