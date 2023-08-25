Syrian Kurds express solidarity with anti-government protests in southern Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) on Thursday expressed its full solidarity with the protesters in various Syrian cities in which citizens expressed their discontent and rejection of the policies of the authorities in Damascus.

"The Syrian Democratic Council, as it shows its full solidarity with the protesters in various Syrian cities in which citizens expressed their discontent and rejection of the policies of the authority in Damascus,” the SDC statement read.

Moreover, the SDC condemned the suppression of demonstrations and the use of violence against citizens, and called on Damascus to respect the right to peaceful protest and release arbitrarily arrested and detained persons.

"The SDC stresses the importance of a political solution in the face of the seriousness of the situation in Syria, and strongly condemns the continued acts of violence and systematic destruction of the structure of Syrian society and human rights violations,” the statement also read.

Earlier this week, demonstrations broke out in Syria's southern province of al-Suwayda, mainly sparked by the worsening living conditions and economic circumstances.

The economic situation has gotten worse, with the Syrian Pound losing over 80 percent of its value in three months, and prices for essential goods spiraling out of control.

Read More: UN Syria envoy calls for concerted effort to resume a Syrian-led political process

Geir O. Pedersen, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Syria, on Wednesday during a briefing to the UN Security Council underlined that the worsening security, economic and humanitarian situation in Syria require urgent, concerted efforts from all parties to the conflict to resume a Syrian-led political process.