SDF confirms dismissal of Deir ez-Zor leader Abu Khawla

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for the first time on Wednesday confirmed the dismissal of commander of Deir Ezzor Military Council, Ahmed Al-Khubail (Abu Khawla), who was arrested earlier this week.

“Following a period of monitoring and considering numerous reports and complaints from the local populace, and based on an arrest warrant issued by the Public Prosecution in NE Syria due to his involvement in multiple crimes and violations, including communication and coordination with external entities hostile to the revolution,” the SDF said in a statement.

Moreover, the SDF accused Abu Khawla of “committing criminal offenses and engaging in drug trafficking, mismanaging the security situation, his negative role in increasing the activities of ISIS cells, and exploiting his position for personal and familial interests that violated the internal regulations of the SDF.”

Therefore, the SDF said that the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, with the consent of SDF Military Council, has decided to dismiss the commander of Deir Ezzor Military Council, Ahmed Al-Khubail, from duty along with four other individuals within the council, directly involved in these crimes and violations.

It has been earlier reported that Abu Laith Khisham, who previously served as the deputy to Abu Khawla, has been chosen by the SDF to take on the role of the new leader for the council.

In the meanwhile, clashes and unrest have continued in Deir ez-Zor, and so far, twenty-two people including three civilians have died in Deir ez-Zor in clashes between the SDF and tribal supporters of Abu Khawla, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

The Deir ez-Zor Military Council was originally established in 2016 with the primary objective of leading the charge against ISIS. In 2019, the SDF successfully defeated ISIS in Deir ez-Zor, thereby putting an end to the final vestige of territorial dominance held by the militant group.

In July, Deir ez-Zor also witnessed tensions between the military council and SDF forces, fueled by rumors of the SDF's intention to replace Abu Khawla. However, the clashes stopped as Khawla urged his supporters to stand down.