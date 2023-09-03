Iraqi forces purge Kurdish neighborhoods in Kirkuk following protests

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of Iraqi security forces, including anti-terrorism units, the Iraqi army, and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) groups, have been deployed to Kurdish neighborhoods in Kirkuk, according to a Kurdistan 24 reporter at the scene.

The reporter added that Humvees have occupied Kurdish streets and neighborhoods in Kirkuk, especially Shorsh, Sarchinar, and Rahimawa.

Moreover, the report revealed that Iraqi security forces in the Kurdish neighborhoods of Kirkuk conducted a search and seizure campaign of Kurdish youth who participated in the demonstration last night. Several young men have reportedly been arrested.

‎According to the Kurdistan Press Agency, the Iraqi forces have arrested more than 40 young Kurds thus far through Sunday evening.

On Saturday, Kurds were protesting the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the PMF after the latter opposed the handover of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) headquarters on Aug. 28, as mandated by Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani.

The demonstration resulted in the deaths of four people and the injuries of fifteen others.

In response to the Iraqi security forces' attack on Kurdish protesters, senior Kurdistan Region officials have collectively condemned the violence against the Kurds.

Immediately following the Kurdish demonstration in Kirkuk, KDP President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the developments in Kirkuk with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Sudani in separate phone calls.

Read More: Kurdish leaders discuss security situation in Kirkuk with Iraqi PM Sudani

Edited at 3:13 p.m., DMA