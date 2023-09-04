Electoral mechanism for Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections announced by IHEC

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Dawid Salman, director of procedures at the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), told Kurdistan 24 that they would use both electronic and manual mechanisms in the sixth round of the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections.

Salman added that the IHEC has begun preparing for the upcoming parliamentary election by organizing polling stations, electronic equipment and inspection warehouses.

Moreover, he revealed that there are 3.6 million Kurdistan Region residents eligible to vote in the elections.

More than 26,900 young people born in 2005 have registered to vote as of the end of August, according to Salman.

In the Kurdistan Region, the renewal of voter registration began on July 13. Although the process was scheduled to end on Aug. 12, the IHEC has extended the deadline until Sept. 12.

On July 30, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) agreed on holding parliamentary elections on time.

Following an initiative by KDP President Masoud Barzani calling for a national dialogue among all the parties in the Region, top KDP and PUK delegations met on May 21 and discussed numerous issues, including the upcoming Kurdistan Region parliamentary election set for Nov. 18, 2023.

Every four years, Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections are held to elect the 111 members. The election was first held in 1992 and the most recent election was held in 2018.