Erbil governor travels to US to attend Erbil-Nashville Sister City agreement ceremony

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw on 5 Sept arrived in the United States for a special ceremony to announce the twinning of sister cities Nashville and Erbil.

Governor Omed Xoshnaw and delegation arrive in Nashville for a week of meetings and events ahead of the Erbil-Nashville Sister City agreement. Thank you to Mayor @JohnCooper4Nash and @SCNashvilleTN for the warm welcome. #Kurdistan pic.twitter.com/XFxZGPMvSs — KRG-USA (@KRG_USA) September 5, 2023

“Governor Omed Xoshnaw and delegation arrive in Nashville for a week of meetings and events ahead of the Erbil-Nashville Sister City agreement,” the KRG representation in the US posted on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

On Saturday, a special ceremony will be held to announce the twinning of sister cities: Nashville, Tennessee, USA, and Erbil, Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Nashville boasts the largest number of Kurdish residents in the United States, with some 18,000 Kurds living in the city.

Governor @OmedXoshnaw_ and Rep. Aziz were honored to visit Mayor @JohnCooper4Nash and thank him for his support to the Kurdish-American community in Nashville. @Kurdistan looks forward to working with @SCNashvilleTN to bring our people together. @treefa_aziz pic.twitter.com/U60yv79Nha — KRG-USA (@KRG_USA) September 6, 2023

In 2020, the US Consul General in Erbil suggested that the capital city of the Kurdistan Region be linked as a so-called sister city to Nashville, Tennessee.

Thrilled to have Erbil as a Sister City, honoring all of the contributions our Kurdish residents have made over the last 50 years. This will forge a greater partnership between our cities, and create more friendships, cultural understanding and business connections for all. pic.twitter.com/dAVBxxbD7u — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 6, 2023

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and KRG Representative to the United States Treefa Aziz on Thursday met with Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

“Thrilled to have Erbil as a Sister City, honoring all of the contributions our Kurdish residents have made over the last 50 years,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This will forge a greater partnership between our cities, and create more friendships, cultural understanding and business connections for all.”

Governor @OmedXoshnaw_ and Rep. @treefa_aziz were warmly received by Governor of Tennessee @BillLeeTN. The delegation appreciates his long standing friendship with the Kurdish people and discussed common goals, including expanding ties through the sister city partnership. pic.twitter.com/p62maqbH1f — KRG-USA (@KRG_USA) September 7, 2023

Moreover, the KRG delegation also met Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday.

“The delegation appreciates his long standing friendship with the Kurdish people and discussed common goals, including expanding ties through the sister city partnership,” the KRG representation in the USA said in a post on X.

The Erbil governor also conveyed the greetings of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the governor of Tennessee and officially invited the governor to visit Erbil.

The statement said that the governor of Tennessee thanked PM Barzani and the governor of Erbil, expressed his pleasure with the official invitation and stressed that he will visit Erbl soon.

The Nashville bridge was also lit with the colors of the Kurdish flag to welcome the Kurdish delegation.

Moreover, on Wednesday Erbil Governor Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw told Kurdistan 24 that this is a tribute to the struggle of the Kurdistan people, and this comes amidst Kurdish people “being martyred for this flag in a Kurdistani city.”

In total, four Kurds were killed and fifteen were injured on Saturday during a protest against the closure of the Kirkuk-Erbil road by the supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Mayor John Cooper of Nashville, Tennessee in May also visited the Kurdistan Region and thanked the Kurdish leadership for their hospitality at the end of his visit.

He underlined that the US has much “to benefit from a direct relationship with Kurdistan”