150 Iraqi families leave al-Hol camp and return to Iraq: SOHR

"A new batch of nearly 150 Iraqi families of nearly 600 persons have been evacuated from al-Hol camp back to Iraq."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Women residents from former Islamic State-held areas in Syria, line up for aid supplies at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria, on March 31, 2019 (Photo: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday that a new batch of nearly 150 Iraqi families of nearly 600 persons have been evacuated from al-Hol camp back to Iraq.

The Iraqi families were transported in buses to Iraq after succesful efforts by the Iraqi authorities and in coordination with the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) to repatriate them to Iraq.

A delegation of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry visited Al-Hol Camp at eastern of Al-Hasakah on August 7 and met the administration of the camp and discussed the mechanism of returning 150 Iraqi families monthly from Al-Hol camp to Iraq, in coordination with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Moreover, on September 10, SOHR sources reported that nearly 600 Iraqi people of nearly 150 families were being prepared to leave Al-Howl Camp in coordination with Iraq and the Autonomous Administration.

The al-Hol camp is infamous for sheltering numerous families associated with ISIS, creating conditions for radicalization of other internally displaced persons at the camp. 

The camp currently houses nearly 50,000 Iraqi, Syrian, and foreign nationals.

