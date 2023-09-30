US military confirms arrest of ISIS facilitator near Raqqa

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday confirmed that the US military conducted a successful helicopter raid in northern Syria on Sept. 28, 2023, capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh, an ISIS facilitator.

U.S. Central Command forces conducted a successful helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 28, 2023, capturing Mamduh Ibrahim al-haji Shaykh, an ISIS Facilitator.https://t.co/DyJstuQwGp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 30, 2023

“USCENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS,” said Lt. Col. Troy Garlock, CENTCOM spokesperson, in a statement.

The media centre of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Friday also confirmed that in the joint operation, Mamduh Ibrahim al-Haji Shaykh (Abu Youssef) was captured near Raqqa.

Read More: Syrian Kurdish fighters backed by US troops say they've captured a senior Islamic State militant

Abu Youssef was reportedly hiding west of Raqqa city.

“This cooperation between our SDF forces and the international coalition against ISIS cells improves safety in NE (Northeast) Syria and proves beneficial to its people,” the SDF said.

The US and its local partners have continued the anti-ISIS campaign.

Previously on Sept. 23, the US military in a helicopter raid in northern Syria captured Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official.

Al-Fad’ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region. The SDF said he was later handed over by the US to the SDF for investigations.

Read More: U.S. Says ISIS Remains a Threat; Affirms Continued Fight Against Terrorist Group

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson from the US Department of Defense, in response to a question from Kurdistan 24, reaffirmed the United States' enduring commitment to combating ISIS, recognizing it as an ongoing threat.