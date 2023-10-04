Turkish FM blames Ankara attack on fighters coming from Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said the two Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters, who attempted to attack in capital Ankara on Sunday, came from Syria, Turkish-state media Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

“Infrastructure, superstructure facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG (People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Iraq and Syria are 'legitimate targets' of Turkish Armed Forces,” he said, after a Turkish drone attack hit a brick factory near Hasakah.

Gercek News earlier reported that some Turkish security officials were exploring the theory that the PKK militants entered Turkey from northeast Syria with paraglider-like aircrafts.

Moreover, Anadolu reported that Turkish intelligence allegedly killed PKK member Nabo Kele Hayri in northern Syria, a planner of last year's attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Street that killed four people and injured 38.

Turkey has also stepped up airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region, after the PKK claimed responsibility for Sunday’s Ankara bombing on Turkey’s Interior Ministry. During the attack, two Turkish police officers were killed.

It is expected Turkey will also carry out more drone attacks or airstrikes in northeast Syria.