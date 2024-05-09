Prime Minister Barzani Meets US Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a significant meeting with Uzra Zeya, the US Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, accompanied by US Ambassador Alina L. Romanowski.

Pleased to welcome @UnderSecStateJ to Erbil. We agreed on continued cooperation to uphold shared principles of human rights, democracy, and freedom of expression in the KRI.



We reviewed conditions in Sinjar and the need for the full implementation of the Sinjar Agreement. pic.twitter.com/W95OJObPXQ — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) May 9, 2024

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, covered various aspects of bilateral relations and key regional issues.

Focus on Bilateral Relations and Human Rights

The discussions centered on the development of bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, emphasizing the protection of human rights and communities.

Both parties underscored the importance of fostering a culture of peaceful coexistence and religious freedom.

Sinjar Normalization and Parliamentary Elections

Of particular significance was the focus on Sinjar, with discussions revolving around the normalization of the situation in the region.

The meeting highlighted the importance of implementing the Sinjar agreement, ensuring the withdrawal of militias and illegal groups, and facilitating the reconstruction of Sinjar. The voluntary return of refugees was also a key topic of consideration.

Strengthening Democratic Principles

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to promoting common values of democracy, protection of human rights, freedom of thought, expression, and civil society.

The Kurdistan Regional Government expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and assistance from the United States, pledging to uphold and strengthen democratic principles and safeguard freedoms and human rights.

Ensuring Fair Elections

In addition, discussions focused on the upcoming Kurdistan parliamentary elections, with a shared commitment to ensuring their timely and fair conduct.

Both parties emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of Kurdistan's communities and addressing any challenges or obstacles that may arise during the electoral process.

The meeting underscored the deepening partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability, democracy, and human rights.

The State Department had announced earlier that Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, was visiting two countries: Jordan and Iraq.

Zeya’s purpose is “to advance regional humanitarian, human rights, and civilian security priorities,” according to a statement released on Wednesday by the office of the Department’s Spokesperson.

Zeya’s trip began on Monday and will last until Friday. Her first stop was in Amman, where her discussions focused on the war in Gaza and Jordan’s role in facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians there.