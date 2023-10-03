Turkish warplanes strike several Kurdistan Region areas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish warplanes on Tuesday struck the surroundings of several Kurdistan Region areas, including Warte, Raparin, the Qandil mountain range, and Mawat district, according to Kurdistan 24 reporters Aras Amin and Aram Baxtiyar.

The reporters explained that Turkish warplanes began bombing at 8:00 p.m. and the number of casualties is currently unknown.

Meanwhile, the director of the Warte sub-district of Rawanduz, Muslih Zirar, has informed Kurdistan 24 that Turkish warplanes have bombed the Bokriskan and Zargali areas.

Kamran Hassan, mayor of Mawat district, told Kurdistan 24 that Turkish warplanes bombed Baski Qale around 8:00 p.m.

Furthermore, a statement issued by the Turkish Defense Ministry indicated that 16 Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in Kurdistan had been bombed on Tuesday.

Previously on Sunday night, several Turkish warplanes bombed the Bermka mountain range near Dolla Raq and Dolli Blayan in the Choman district.

The recent increase in airstrikes by Turkey is seen as retaliation against the PKK after the militant group claimed responsibility for Sunday’s Ankara bombing.

