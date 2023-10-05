Unidentified drone strike kills seven Syrian soldiers during graduation ceremony: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) –Seven Syrian soldiers were killed by a drone strike in a graduation ceremony in a military school in Homs, UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reports.

SOHR noted that the drone strike happened during a graduation of a new batch of officers in the military school, where the ceremony was attended by commanders of the Syrian army and the Syrian Minister of Defence.

Syria's official news agency SANA also confirmed the drone attack and said that several civilians and military personnel were killed in the attack.

Syria's General Command of the Army and Armed Forces in a statement said that "armed terrorist organizations supported by well-known international parties targeted this afternoon the graduation ceremony for military academy students in Homs with marches carrying explosive ammunition immediately after the ceremony ended.”

The General Command of the Army and Armed Forces also said they will respond with "full force and determination".

BREAKING — “dozens” killed in an apparent suicide drone attack on a graduation ceremony of pro-#Assad forces at #Homs Military College.#Syria’s Minister of Defense was in attendance.



A very significant attack. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) October 5, 2023

Syria analyst Charles Lister tweeted that the Syrian government in an apparent response to the attack hit six different localities in Idlib, causing civilian casualties.

He also added that the drone strike was the biggest attack on pro-Assad forces, possibly in years.