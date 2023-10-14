Turkish drone strikes vehicle in Duhok province, killing three PKK fighters

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD) announced that a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters on Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. in the Amedi district of Duhok province.

Three PKK fighters were killed in the strike. One of the deceased was a senior member of the militant group, according to the CTD statement.

Earlier on Oct. 7, two PKK fighters were killed in the Makhmour refugee camp south of Erbil.

Recently, Turkish warplanes have struck the surroundings of several Kurdistan Region areas, including Warte, Raparin, the Qandil mountain range, and Mawat district.

The recent increase in airstrikes by Turkey is seen as retaliation against the PKK after the militant group claimed responsibility for the Ankara bombing on Oct. 1.

Moreover, the Turkish Defense Minister had recently announced that the Turkish army had conducted airstrikes in Iraq on Oct. 1, 3 and 4 and in Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) on Oct. 5, 6 and 8.

Bolstered by its advanced drone industry, Turkey has ramped up its drone strikes in recent years, particularly in the urban centers of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, to target suspected PKK positions.

Kurdistan Region officials regularly call on Baghdad, officially in charge of border security affairs, to prevent insurgents and foreign militaries from engaging in hostilities within its territory. Officials have voiced concerns about an increasing presence of foreign militia forces in the area.

Much of the conflict has been fought in the border areas of the Kurdistan Region, which has endangered civilian populations.