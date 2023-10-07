Turkish warplanes target Makhmour refugee camp, killing two PKK fighters

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced on Saturday that a Turkish aircraft bombed the Makhmour refugee camp at 7 p.m.

According to the CTD, two PKK fighters were killed in the attack and three were injured.

An informed source told Kurdistan 24 that Turkish warplanes targeted the areas between the camp municipality and its headquarters.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Makhmour district, Rizgar Muhammed, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that a bomb was dropped behind the camp municipality this evening.

Despite hearing the bombing just once, the mayor says that residents reported sightings of several missiles in the area.

Makhmour refugee camp was founded in 1998. It is estimated that nearly 20,000 Kurdish refugees live in this camp, most of whom fled the civil war between Kurds and the Turkish Army during the 1990s.

Recently, Turkish warplanes have struck the surroundings of several Kurdistan Region areas, including Warte, Raparin, the Qandil mountain range, and Mawat district.

