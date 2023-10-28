Politics

Violating Kurdish civil servants’ rights no longer possible, says PM Barzani

The premier reiterated the need to pay all the financial entitlements to the Kurdistan Region.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) is pictured during his meeting with the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, in Erbil, Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan France KRG Masrour Barzani Eric Chevalier

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Violating the rights of the Kurdistan Region’s civil servants is no longer possible, particularly after Erbil had presented all the necessary financial data to the Iraqi auditing and financial authority, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Saturday.

Barzani’s remarks came during his meeting with French Ambassador Eric Chevalier in Erbil, where they discussed the latest round of discussions between Erbil and Baghdad on the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements as well as safeguarding of the security of diplomatic missions and the US-led coalition forces, a statement from the premier’s office read.

The premier reiterated on the need to pay all the financial entitlements of the Kurdistan Region, as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) presented the Iraqi parliament’s finance committee and other relevant federal government authorities with “detailed data,” the press release said.

“The federal government should transfer the financial entitlements, as it is no longer possible to violate the rights of the Kurdish civil servants,” he said, according to the readout.

A senior KRG delegation has recently visited Baghdad and met with Iraqi Ministry of Finance officials and members of the finance committee, to which it had submitted data regarding the salaries of civil servants.

The officials stressed the need to safeguard the security of diplomatic missions in Iraq as well as those of the US-led coalition forces, as they have recently come under several rounds of aerial attacks.

The premier and the envoy also discussed developing bilateral ties and the latest developments in the Middle East, the statement added.

Erbil and Paris share close economic, cultural, and political ties. The two capitals are sister cities.

As an integral part of the US-led coalition against ISIS, France has provided the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces with training as well as air support in the Kurdish forces’ fight against the terror group between 2014 and 2017.

The French defense minister visited the Kurdistan Region in late July and met with the Kurdish leadership.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) walking alongside French Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevalier in Erbil, Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (top right) is pictured during his meeting with French Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevalier in Erbil, Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) is pictured shaking hands with French Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevalier in Erbil, Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
