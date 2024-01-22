Security

Five SDF members killed in Tabqa: SOHR

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Tabqa dam (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that five members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an explosion of a military vehicle loaded with mines in Tabqa.

No group claimed responsibility for the explosion nor was it clear if it was an insurgent attack.

Tabqa is both the name of the town and the strategic Tabqa Dam, the largest of its kind in the country, which the SDF captured from ISIS in May 2017.

Although the SDF and Coalition forces announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, ISIS sleeper cells continue to pose a threat, particularly in Raqqa.

Moreover, Turkish and Syrian Government- backed cells have carried out attacks and assassinations in SDF-held areas.

 

