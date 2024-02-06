Speaking in Baghdad, Dutch chief diplomat condemns Iranian attacks on Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot on Tuesday held a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in which they discussed recent attacks on Us bases and the recent Iranian missile strike on Erbil.

Just arrived in #Iraq. I will meet with my Iraqi colleague @Fuad_Husseein and Prime Minister @mohamedshia Al Sudani, and will also visit the Dutch troops and civil experts stationed in Baghdad. The security situation in the region is an important topic of conversation. pic.twitter.com/rq2ugDfUZm — Hanke Bruins Slot (@HankeBruinsSlot) February 5, 2024

“We discussed the recent attacks on coalition bases in Syria and Iraq. We both strongly condemn these attacks, including the recent Iranian strike on Erbil, which killed seven civilians, including a Dutch baby,” she said.

“We also exchanged views on US targeted strikes in Iraq and Syria, in response to attacks on its personnel. We regret all the lives lost. President Biden has made it clear not to seek further escalation, that is crucial. I call on all actors to do the same.”

Iran’s missile attack on Erbil on Jan. 15, which killed six civilians and injured several others, including one 11-month-old Dutch baby, which was strongly condemned by the Netherlands.

On Jan. 19, the Dutch FM Bruins Slot on Friday talked with her Iranian counterpart to ask for clarification about the death of a Dutch baby. Moreover, the Netherlands summoned the Iranian Ambassador.

I received in #Baghdad HE @HankeBruinsSlot, FM of #Netherland. We discussed issues of common interests such as security situations in the region, trade exchange; immigration, coordination of political & international positions; — Fuad Hussein | فؤاد حسين (@Fuad_Husseein) February 6, 2024

The Dutch FM Slot is on a two-day visit to Baghdad and arrived on Monday, meeting Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein and Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and visit the Dutch troops in Baghdad.

The Dutch government in September decided to deploy 120 additional Dutch soldiers to Baghdad to support the NATO Mission Iraq (NMI). The Netherlands will take over the NATO command in Baghdad in May.

“The Netherlands seeks to help bolster stability in Iraq and the region, by participating in NATO's capacity-building mission,” Dutch FM Slot said.

Furthermore, she said the Netherlands is looking forward to the upcoming visit of Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to the Netherlands. “I believe it's in our common interest to work together to foster a stable Iraq, because instability in the region has direct consequences to the Netherlands.”

Moreover, the Iraqi FM Fuad Hussein himself speaks Dutch and previously lived in the Netherlands. “That’s very special to us,” FM Slot said, adding that there are thousands of Iraqis living in the Netherlands.

She commended Iraq for the constructive role it plays in the region, including hosting twice Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, and playing an important mediating role in talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In addition, both sides discussed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. The Netherlands has pledged over 55 million euros in additional humanitarian assistance.

“We continue to push for improved humanitarian access over land. And in the past few days, the Netherlands also conducted air drops over Gaza with much needed medical supplies,” she said. “For the Netherlands the only viable option is a two-state solution.”

Furthermore, they discussed how to cooperate on migration and discussed collaborating on water management and agriculture. “In Dutch research hubs like Delft and Wageningen, we welcome many Iraqi students who want to deepen their expertise in these areas.

“And once back in Iraq, they apply the knowledge they've gained to food security and water-related challenges here. “I see many opportunities to boost the ties between our two countries,” she concluded.