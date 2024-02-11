Politics

PYD-affiliated armed group kidnaps KNC member, states KNC

The KNC on Sunday condemned the abduction of KNC-member Talib Hassan Ibrahim.
author_image Kurdistan 24
The logo of the the Kurdish National Council (Photo: K24/archive)
Syria KNC PYD Rojava northeast Syria Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Talib Hassan Ibrahim, a member of the Local Council of the Kurdistan Democratic Party - Syria (KDP-S) and a member of the Kurdish National Council (KNC), was reportedly abducted in Qamishlo by an armed group affiliated with the Democratic Union Party (PYD) on February 8th.

The KNC on Sunday condemned the kidnapping in a statement, urging the PYD to disclose Ibrahim's whereabouts and release him.

Furthermore, the KNC called upon humanitarian organizations and relevant international entities to exert pressure on the PYD to halt such violations.

On January 25th of this year, the KNC also urged the PYD to release Ekrem Hussein, a member of the General Board of the KNC, who had been reportedly abducted by a group linked to the PYD.

Over time, numerous supporters of both the KNC and PDK-S have fallen victim to kidnappings by armed groups, with their offices often being targeted or burned by forces aligned with the rival PYD party.

