KNC member kidnapped by PYD forces: KNC

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNC) on Thursday said a group affiliated to the Democratic Union Party (PYD) kidnapped Ekrem Hussein, a member of the General Board of the Kurdish National Council (KNC), in Qamishlo.

The KNC in the statement condemned the kidnapping and called for his immediate release.

In the past, dozens of supporters of the KNC and Kurdistan Democratic Party in Syria (PDK-S) have been arrested, and their offices burned or attacked by forces aligned to the rival PYD party.

The KNC have previously held the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) responsible to stop attacks on its offices and the kidnapping of activists.