Two patients in Kirkuk diagnosed with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The health department spokesperson announced that two individuals from Hawija district in Kirkuk have been diagnosed with Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

Saman Yaba, the spokesperson for the Kirkuk health directorate, confirmed to Kurdistan24 that the two patients tested positive for CCHF and are currently under observation in Kirkuk hospital, where their condition remains stable.

In light of this, the Ministry of Agriculture reported on Wednesday that Iraq has seen 40 cases of CCHF since the beginning of the year. Veterinary teams are actively engaged in efforts to treat and prevent the virus's spread.

Zainab Rahim Hussein, spokesperson for the veterinary department at the Ministry of Agriculture, informed Sabah newspaper about the ministry's ongoing two-month campaign to combat the virus.

This campaign involves 246 veterinary teams working across various provinces to spray livestock sites with Deltamethrin, a chemical aimed at eradicating the disease's primary vector.

Efforts also include controlling random livestock movements and minimizing violations to prevent further outbreaks.

The reported cases of CCHF have reached 40, including five fatalities. The governorate of Ziqar has recorded the highest number of cases with 15, including two deaths.

Other affected areas include Nineveh with six cases and one death, Babylon with four cases and one death, and Baghdad with six cases and one fatality.

The health authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, implementing stringent measures to curb the spread of this potentially deadly disease.

High fever and internal and external bleeding are the most common symptoms of the disease.

Unregulated livestock breeding and slaughtering have been blamed by health officials for the uptick in cases this year.

Iraqi and Kurdish health and veterinary officials have recently ramped up efforts to raise public awareness of the disease by spreading awareness through disinfection campaigns and cracking down on illegal slaughtering.