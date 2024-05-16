Green Iraq observatory predicts moderate summer due to heavy rains

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraq is expected to experience a moderate summer this year, thanks to heavy rains, according to the Green Iraq Observatory.

Omar Abdul Latif from the Green Iraq Observatory, an environmental affairs organization, stated that the upcoming summer will see lower temperatures compared to previous years, resulting in a more moderate climate.

Iraq has long grappled with drought, deforestation, and rising temperatures, particularly in the southern regions, including Basra, Ziqar, Maysan, and Musanna.

However, the recent wave of rains has significantly improved the outlook for this summer.

"This summer will be moderate in terms of heat across the country due to the extensive rainfall that has covered Iraq," Abdul Latif explained.

The recent heavy rains, influenced by the Red Sea low pressure, have caused weather instability across various provinces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

This influx of rainfall has also revitalized hundreds of dams throughout Iraq and particularly in the Kurdistan Region, providing a much-needed boost to the water supply and mitigating the long-standing issues of drought and deforestation.