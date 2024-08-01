Politics

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urges to deescalate any further agitation leading to regional instability

In his urgent statement the Premier opposed any agitation, and convened for a dialogue and attempts to avoid escalating potential serious consequences in whole the region.
The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Government Masrour Barzani (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Prime Minister stated in a message “I condemn the killing of Ismail Haniyeh and denounce any provocative attempt to destabilize the region,”

In his urgent statement, the Premier opposed any agitation, and convened for dialogues, and attempts to avoid escalating further serious consequences in the whole region.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Government called all parties to exert and prevent further potential uncertainty for the peoples and states in the region.

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31st, which created much more worries regarding retaliation war, particularly, between Israel and Palestinians from one side and Iran on another.

