Prime Minister Masrour Barzani urges to deescalate any further agitation leading to regional instability

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Prime Minister stated in a message “I condemn the killing of Ismail Haniyeh and denounce any provocative attempt to destabilize the region,”

In his urgent statement, the Premier opposed any agitation, and convened for dialogues, and attempts to avoid escalating further serious consequences in the whole region.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Government called all parties to exert and prevent further potential uncertainty for the peoples and states in the region.

I condemn the killing of Ismail Haniyeh and denounce any provocative attempt to destabilize the region.



I urge all parties to deescalate the recent tensions and engage in serious dialogue to restore regional stability.



The region cannot endure more uncertainty. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 31, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31st, which created much more worries regarding retaliation war, particularly, between Israel and Palestinians from one side and Iran on another.

Read More: Hamas says leader killed in Israel strike in Iran