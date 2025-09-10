Kurdistan Region Ministry of Justice Opens Permanent Legal Book Exhibition

“The permanent exhibition will provide resources not available in other libraries, making legal research and knowledge more accessible to the public, legal professionals, and students,” said Minister Firsat Ahmed.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the Kurdistan Region Ministry of Justice officially inaugurated its permanent legal book exhibition, highlighting ongoing efforts by the ninth cabinet of the regional government to strengthen legal awareness.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Minister of Justice Firsat Ahmed, established within the Ministry of Justice, in the capital Erbil, serves as a dedicated hub for legal books, research materials, and journals.

Visitors can access publications in Kurdish, Arabic, and English, including specialized law texts, legal bulletins, and the Ministry’s journal “Social Obligations”, all categorized by subject and area of law.

“The permanent exhibition will provide resources not available in other libraries, making legal research and knowledge more accessible to the public, legal professionals, and students,” said Minister Firsat Ahmed.

The Ministry also plans to expand the collection in the future, including publications from international legal centers.

The exhibition is open daily at the Ministry of Justice from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and starting next month, visiting hours will extend until 6:00 p.m.

The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Justice has been actively promoting legal awareness and education as part of broader efforts to strengthen governance and the rule of law.

Establishing a permanent legal book exhibition represents a key step in providing both professionals and citizens with access to comprehensive legal resources.

Legal research centers and specialized libraries play a crucial role in supporting judicial institutions, promoting transparency, and cultivating a well-informed public.

By offering publications in multiple languages and covering a wide range of legal topics, the Ministry’s initiative also aims to facilitate comparative legal research and cooperation with international legal institutions.

The permanent exhibition underscores the Kurdistan Region government’s commitment to institutional development, legal literacy, and the provision of accessible resources to all those involved in the legal field.