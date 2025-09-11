UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Dismisses Ambassador Peter Mandelson Over Epstein Ties

Mandelson’s dismissal follows revelations of past ties to Epstein as UK-U.S. relations face heightened scrutiny ahead of Trump’s state visit.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday dismissed Peter Mandelson from his role as UK Ambassador to the United States following revelations about Mandelson's past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to CNN.

Foreign Office Minister Stephen Doughty confirmed the decision in the House of Commons, stating that newly uncovered emails indicated a deeper and more extensive relationship between Mandelson and Epstein than previously known at the time of his appointment.

The controversy intensified after the U.S. House Oversight Committee released a 2003 birthday message booklet for Epstein, which included a handwritten note from Mandelson referring to Epstein as his "best pal."

Mandelson acknowledged the comments as "embarrassing" but emphasized that they were made before Epstein's indictment, asserting that he never witnessed any criminal behavior and expressing sympathy for Epstein's victims.

Despite initial support from Prime Minister Starmer, the publication of these communications led to increasing public and political pressure, prompting the Prime Minister to act decisively.

Peter Mandelson, a prominent Labor politician, was appointed as the UK's Ambassador to the United States in February 2025, following Labor's victory in the December 2024 general election.

Prior to this role, Mandelson had a history of controversies, including resignations from Cabinet positions in 1998 and 2001 due to separate scandals. His appointment as ambassador was initially met with criticism due to his past associations with Epstein, but Starmer defended the decision, stating that Mandelson had undergone thorough vetting.

The recent revelations have reignited debates over accountability and transparency within the Labor Party, with some MPs calling for Mandelson's resignation and others questioning the Prime Minister's judgment in appointing him.

Jeffrey Epstein and His Controversial Case

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier and convicted sex offender who was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors in Florida and New York. His case garnered international attention due to his connections with numerous high-profile individuals across politics, business, and entertainment.

Epstein died in his jail cell in August 2019 under circumstances that have fueled widespread conspiracy theories. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging, but questions about the adequacy of the investigation and the circumstances surrounding his death persist.

Epstein's case led to renewed scrutiny of his associates, including Peter Mandelson, who had previously faced criticism for his relationship with Epstein. The recent revelations about Mandelson's communications with Epstein have further intensified public and political scrutiny.

Sensitive Timing Amidst Trump's Upcoming State Visit

The dismissal of Peter Mandelson comes at a particularly sensitive time, with U.S. President Donald Trump scheduled for a state visit to the UK from September 17 to 19, 2025.

This marks Trump's second state visit to the UK, a rare occurrence for a U.S. president serving a second term.

The visit is expected to feature elaborate ceremonial events, including a Guard of Honor from three regiments, a Red Arrows fly-past, and a Beating Retreat.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The timing of Mandelson's dismissal has raised concerns about potential diplomatic tensions and the UK's relationship with the United States.

Observers suggest that the decision may have been influenced by the need to avoid any negative impact on the upcoming state visit and to demonstrate the UK's commitment to addressing issues related to Epstein's network.