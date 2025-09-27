KRG Prime Minister Inaugurates Joint Art Exhibition on Horses in Kurdish Culture

Week-long exhibition celebrates the horse as a symbol of Kurdish pride, heritage, and resilience

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday inaugurated a joint art exhibition titled “The Horse in Kurdish Culture and History” at the Erbil International Equestrian Center, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced.

Several Kurdish artists are participating in the week-long exhibition, which highlights the symbolic and cultural significance of horses in Kurdish history, heritage, and daily life.

The event seeks to showcase how horses—long regarded as symbols of strength, pride, and freedom—have been deeply interwoven with Kurdish tradition, both as practical companions in agriculture, transport, and defense, and as a recurring motif in Kurdish art, poetry, and folklore.

The exhibition comes at a time when the Kurdistan Region is striving to preserve and promote its cultural identity amid political, economic, and security challenges.

Efforts to highlight Kurdish heritage through art and cultural events have become an important part of the KRG’s broader vision to strengthen tourism and foster international recognition of Kurdish history.

In recent years, Erbil has hosted a growing number of art and cultural festivals, drawing both local and foreign audiences. These events not only provide a platform for Kurdish artists to display their work but also position the Region as a hub for cultural diplomacy and soft power projection in the Middle East.

Horses, in particular, carry unique historical resonance in Kurdistan. From their role in ancient cavalry forces to their presence in rural traditions, they symbolize resilience and the enduring spirit of the Kurdish people.

By centering the exhibition around this theme, the KRG underscores a commitment to preserving cultural heritage while simultaneously opening new avenues for artistic expression and dialogue.

The initiative also ties into wider regional efforts to diversify the economy by promoting cultural tourism, which has been on the rise in the Kurdistan Region thanks to its historic landmarks, museums, and cultural showcases.